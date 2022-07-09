I-10 Mississippi River Bridge inspections to start Monday morning

BATON ROUGE - Starting Monday, DOTD crews will be conducting routine inspections on the I-10 Mississippi River Bridge.

DOTD officials announced the inspections will occur daily from 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. from Monday, July 11, to Saturday, July 30, weather permitting.

There will be brief rolling closures twice a day to allow crews to move equipment and supplies. These morning and afternoon closures should last less than 15 minutes, according to DOTD.

Officials say crews will use rope-access methods to transport equipment to the site to avoid lane closures and to limit the job's impact on traffic. Lane closures are scheduled for the mornings of Saturday, August 13, and Sunday, August 14, to inspect areas inaccessible by rope access.

Crews plan to ensure the bridge is structurally sound for vehicle travel. The inspections take place every two years and are critical to the safety of over 100,000 vehicles who traverse the bridge every day.