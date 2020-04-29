64°
Latest Weather Blog
I-10 East reopens near Highland Rd. after 7-car pile-up
UPDATE: I-10 East has reopened at the scene of the crash. Expect delays in the area.
*****
BATON ROUGE - On Wednesday morning, around 6:50 a.m., an accident involving seven vehicles, including an 18-wheeler, caused the closure of I-10 East after Highland Rd/LA-42/Exit 166.
At this time officials are responding to the collisions, which they say caused minor injuries.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash CLOSES I-10 East at Highland Road. Expect delays.— Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) April 29, 2020
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
EBR deputy pinned in vehicle after driver runs red light; no serious...
-
Inside the Weather with Dr. Josh: When Lightning Strikes
-
Cpl. Derrick Maglone recovering well following tragic April 27 shooting
-
Lightning strikes home in Ascension Parish as Hammond withstands storm damage
-
Wednesday morning storms