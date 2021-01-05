I-10 E in Gonzales reopens after overturned tractor-trailer closure

ASCENSION PARISH - A Tuesday (Jan. 5) morning traffic incident on I-10 East in Gonzales led to the interstate's closure at LA 30, according to WBRZ's resources from Total Traffic.

The crash, which occurred around 3 a.m., involves an overturned tractor-trailer that was on its side but is now upright after three wreckers were called to the scene.

The interstate was reopened around 8:30 a.m.

SIX MILE DELAY! I-10 E crash in Gonzales still blocking traffic. Looks like truck is being unloaded, taking more time to clear. pic.twitter.com/fYlw9makNM — Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) January 5, 2021

The truck was not carrying hazardous cargo, Total Traffic says.

Additional details related to the incident are currently unknown, and WBRZ is in the process of contacting authorities for more information.

