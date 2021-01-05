62°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

I-10 E in Gonzales reopens after overturned tractor-trailer closure

5 hours 50 minutes 49 seconds ago Tuesday, January 05 2021 Jan 5, 2021 January 05, 2021 6:12 AM January 05, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ASCENSION PARISH - A Tuesday (Jan. 5) morning traffic incident on I-10 East in Gonzales led to the interstate's closure at LA 30, according to WBRZ's resources from Total Traffic.

The crash, which occurred around 3 a.m., involves an overturned tractor-trailer that was on its side but is now upright after three wreckers were called to the scene. 

The interstate was reopened around 8:30 a.m.

The truck was not carrying hazardous cargo, Total Traffic says.

Additional details related to the incident are currently unknown, and WBRZ is in the process of contacting authorities for more information.

For continual traffic advisories, watch Ashley Fruge's reports on 2une In on WBRZ Plus from 7 a.m. until 9 a.m. and follow her on Twitter at @AshleyWBRZ.

During the remainder of the day, traffic advisories are tweeted via @WBRZTraffic

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days