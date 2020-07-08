Hwy 42 widening project nearing completion after over 6 years, Ascension officials say

ASCENSION PARISH- A highway widening project that started in March of 2014 is nearing completion over six years later, according to Ascension Parish officials.

Parish President Clint Cointment requested a status update from LA DOTD on the long-awaited improvements to Highway 42. He says work on the roadway has gone on "for a long time."

"Highway 42 is a major east-west thoroughfare for us," Cointment said. “Work has been going on for a long time, and planning has gone on even longer. I wanted to find out where things stood.”

The state claims the project is expected to have all lanes of traffic open by the end of the year, according to a news release from Ascension Parish's government on Wednesday. Originally, this completion was projected by Thanksgiving of 2020, however, coronavirus-related shutdowns changed that outcome.

The contractor is on schedule for opening all lanes of travel in late December of 2020, barring any other delays due to unforeseen circumstances.

Once the project is complete, the highway will have curbs, sidewalks, and two travel lanes in both directions. In addition, all travel lanes should be 11 feet wide with a center median island.

As of now, crews are working on curbs near Rouses and progressing eastward. The outside curb work is near Manchac Acres, Muddy Creek to John Broussard Road, and LA 44. Once the curbing is installed, the paving operation will begin applying approximately 15 inches of asphalt, the parish says.

Ascension Parish officials say the lanes on LA 42 may appear narrower or the drainage seems substandard, but the contractor is forming the required combination curb and gutter, then filling the roadway.