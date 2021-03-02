48°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Husband shot wife, killed himself outside counseling center in Baton Rouge

Tuesday, March 02 2021
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - One is dead and another is hurt after an attempted murder-suicide just outside a doctor's office Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting happened around 2 p.m. in the parking lot of a counseling center in the area of Picardy and Essen. Eyewitnesses said they heard six to seven gunshots. 

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the incident involved a husband and wife who were separated. Investigators believe the man shot his wife before fatally shooting himself. 

Officials at the scene said the shooting allegedly happened after a family therapy session.

A sheriff's office spokesperson said the woman was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. 

