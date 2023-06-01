Latest Weather Blog
Hurricane season opens Thursday; Gulf system drifts eastward, away from Louisiana
An area of low pressure in the northeastern Gulf of Mexico is expected to drift toward Florida as the 2023 hurricane season opens and should pose no threat to Louisiana interests.
The National Hurricane Center on Wednesday set tropical storm formation at only 20 percent over the next seven days. The showers and thunderstorms associated with the system would impact the Florida Peninsula through this weekend. Gusty winds are possible, too.
2pm EDT 5/31 Update-- An area of low pressure has formed in the northeastern Gulf of Mexico associated with showers and thunderstorms displaced to its northeast. This system has a low chance (20% ??) of formation over the next two days before environmental conditions become… pic.twitter.com/jQleKZ8TyR— National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) May 31, 2023
Trending News
The 2023 hurricane season starts Thursday. Forecasters say the chance of development is only "marginally favorable" over through Friday.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
One person killed, two others hurt in shooting on Prescott Court
-
New Baton Rouge casino almost complete, 100 job openings need to be...
-
Sarasota Drive bridge reopened after nearly a year of construction
-
Board approves increased 911 fees for EBR; new rates take effect as...
-
Pointe Coupee arrests 2 juvenile drive-by suspects. Between them, they're wearing 5...
Sports Video
-
LSU, Tulane to meet in first round of Baton Rouge Regional as...
-
LSU president reminisces during team trip to DC
-
Southern baseball sweeps Arkansas-Pine Bluff to finish out regular season
-
A candid conversation with Kim Mulkey - Watch the half-hour special on...
-
Channel 2's Best Bet$: NBA Playoffs