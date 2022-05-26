Hurricane Ida damage still evident on a golf course in lower Livingston Parish months later

LIVINGSTON PARISH - At Carter Plantation, a golf course in lower Livingston parish, remnants of Hurricane Ida are still visible.

"I went through Katrina and Gustav and the amount of tree damage and wind damage that we took during Ida was even worse than those two hurricanes," Adam Russell, the superintendent of the golf course said.

Russell says Ida knocked down about 200 trees as the eyewall crossed lower Livingston.

"Some of the biggest, healthiest pine trees that you would think would never fall over just completely snapped," Russell said.

Splintered remnants still show. There’s also a pile of branches that still hasn’t been picked up all these months later.

"We had to just clear the entire thing so you are talking about clearing hundreds of trees. These homes that were on this side of the ditch couldn’t even see the course, and now it's wide open," Russell said.

But it wasn’t just trees—some bridges in the golf course were completely destroyed and have not been repaired.

Some parts of the green were flooded. Russell says he still remembers the day he came back to the golf course. He knew how hard the clean-up would be.



"Seeing the large trees and large pines, healthy oaks and healthy pines, you quickly realized how long this cleaning process would be," Russell said.

For as bad as it was, Russell knows it could’ve been worse.

"Being prepared for this storm was a huge part of it for us and knowing our insurance and knowing what we were getting into. Being prepared, having the equipment ready, that was a big part of it for us," Russell said