Hurricane hunters poised to check Gulf system as 2023 season opens. You ready for what may come?

Forecasters say its possible the 2023 hurricane season could include a tropical storm on its first day.

Hurricane hunters scheduled trips to a storm system in the northeastern Gulf for Thursday afternoon and Friday morning. The set of showers and thunderstorms became more organized overnight, and at midday Thursday had a well-defined circulation system with winds topping out at 35 mph.

Conditions are "marginally favorable" for additional development, the National Hurricane Center said Thursday. "If these trends continue, a short-lived tropical depression or storm is likely to form as early as this afternoon."

Invest 91L was a tropical wave that moved into more favorable convective conditions just off the Florida coast. There's now a 70 percent chance the storms could gather into a tropical storm in the next 48 hours, as well as a 70 percent chance of development over the next week.

Forecasters say the depression or storm would drift southward and remain over Gulf waters. By this weekend, however, conditions should inhibit further development, the National Hurricane Center said.

Even if a tropical storm doesn't develop, heavy rainfall and gusty winds are possible over the Florida Panhandle this weekend.

While this week's Gulf disturbance doesn't pose a threat to Louisiana at this time, it'd still be a good idea to review hurricane safety tips. You can start here for an overview, and the Red Stick Ready website has a checklist.

The Atlantic basin has already had its first disturbance of 2023, but the January system didn't develop into a tropical storm. The next storm that grows to tropical storm strength (39 mph winds) will be named Arlene. The full list of storm names for 2023: Arlene, Bret, Cindy, Don, Emily, Franklin, Gert, Harold, Idalia, Jose, Katia, Lee, Margot, Nigel, Ophelia, Philippe, Rina, Sean, Tammy, Vince and Whitney.

In a typical year, the Atlantic basin has 14 named tropical storms, seven hurricanes and three major hurricanes.