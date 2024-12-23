Hunter shot in Zachary woods Monday afternoon

ZACHARY - A 68-year-old man was accidentally shot while hunting in a wooded area in Zachary on Monday afternoon, sources said.

Officials were alerted to the shooting around 5 p.m. by a person who called first responders and said they accidentally shot someone while hunting. Sources told WBRZ that the victim was 100 to 150 yards in the woods off Port Hudson-Pride Road near Munson Drive.

The man was taken to a hospital by AirMed. Officials said he had gunshot wounds to the arm, leg and abdomen.

Zachary Police officers are investigating.