Hunter shot in Zachary woods Monday afternoon

2 hours 13 minutes 36 seconds ago Monday, December 23 2024 Dec 23, 2024 December 23, 2024 5:42 PM December 23, 2024 in News
By: Logan Cullop

ZACHARY - A 68-year-old man was accidentally shot while hunting in a wooded area in Zachary on Monday afternoon, sources said. 

Officials were alerted to the shooting around 5 p.m. by a person who called first responders and said they accidentally shot someone while hunting. Sources told WBRZ that the victim was 100 to 150 yards in the woods off Port Hudson-Pride Road near Munson Drive.

The man was taken to a hospital by AirMed. Officials said he had gunshot wounds to the arm, leg and abdomen. 

Zachary Police officers are investigating. 

