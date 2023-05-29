Hundreds honored during Memorial Day ceremony at Louisiana National Cemetery

ZACHARY - Hundreds of fallen soldiers lie in their final resting place at the Louisiana National Cemetery. This Memorial Day, the community of Zachary took the afternoon to honor their sacrifices.

"People that fought for us to give us our freedoms deserve everything we can do for them. Especially their families that are still here. They deserve more than they get," said Bruce Norwood, an Army veteran.

Monday's ceremony was a beautiful demonstration of the community's gratitude to the nation's fallen heroes, with a message delivered from keynote speaker, Sergeant Major Jesse Cavalier, colors presented by the LSU Colorguard and a gun salute from the Louisiana National Guard.

Veterans from each branch of the military placed wreaths in remembrance of those who died. Each veteran was escorted by a cadet from the Zachary High School Bronco Battalion.

"I feel like we should say thank you to all the ones who also paid the ultimate sacrifice, which is their lives. And those who are also in the Army and other branches because they're choosing to serve the country. No one made them do it, it was a choice," said Bryson Barton, a second lieutenant for the Bronco Battalion.

Current and former members of the service who were in attendance took a moment to reflect on the lives lost in battle.

"It's very personal to me having served four combat deployments and have lost soldiers underneath my command, as well as peers in all four of those combat deployments," said Lt. Colonel Darren Spears, who is retired from the U.S. Army.