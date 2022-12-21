Hudson Fuller named new head football coach at Catholic

BATON ROUGE – Hudson Fuller is the new head football coach at Catholic High School.

Fuller replaces David Simoneaux, who announced last week he was leaving the school to accept the head coaching position at Central.

Fuller was named head coach at West Feliciana in August 2020. He was offensive coordinator at Catholic High School for three years before that and helped the Bears win two state titles.

Fuller played college football at Millsaps but moved off of the field to coach. After college, Fuller was an assistant offensive coach at LSU and offensive analyst at TCU.

This is a developing story.