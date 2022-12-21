50°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Hudson Fuller named new head football coach at Catholic

2 hours 11 minutes 1 second ago Wednesday, December 21 2022 Dec 21, 2022 December 21, 2022 2:03 PM December 21, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ staff

BATON ROUGE – Hudson Fuller is the new head football coach at Catholic High School.

Fuller replaces David Simoneaux, who announced last week he was leaving the school to accept the head coaching position at Central.

Fuller was named head coach at West Feliciana in August 2020. He was offensive coordinator at Catholic High School for three years before that and helped the Bears win two state titles. 

Fuller played college football at Millsaps but moved off of the field to coach. After college, Fuller was an assistant offensive coach at LSU and offensive analyst at TCU. 

Trending News

This is a developing story.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days