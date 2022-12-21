50°
Latest Weather Blog
Hudson Fuller named new head football coach at Catholic
BATON ROUGE – Hudson Fuller is the new head football coach at Catholic High School.
Fuller replaces David Simoneaux, who announced last week he was leaving the school to accept the head coaching position at Central.
Fuller was named head coach at West Feliciana in August 2020. He was offensive coordinator at Catholic High School for three years before that and helped the Bears win two state titles.
Fuller played college football at Millsaps but moved off of the field to coach. After college, Fuller was an assistant offensive coach at LSU and offensive analyst at TCU.
Trending News
This is a developing story.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Baton Rouge Constable's Office gives away hundreds of toys for Christmas
-
One person dead after shooting at apartment complex off LSU campus
-
Pot left on a stove ruled cause of fire that burned down...
-
The Spirit of Christmas - Lakeshore Lions Club
-
Embattled Tiger Plaza apartment complex on fire Tuesday evening
Sports Video
-
Previewing LSU's early Signing Day Class on Recruiting Roundup with On3's Shea...
-
Black and Gold Report: Atlanta Falcons vs New Orleans Saints
-
Lutcher wins 9th State Title after beating North DeSoto 28-25 in the...
-
Scotlandvill boys hoops edges McKinley 56-54
-
Dunham falls in DIII Select state title game to St. Charles Catholic...