How your lottery ticket helps the state

Tuesday, November 01 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Bess Casserleigh

BATON ROUGE - Gas stations across the state were ringing up PowerBall tickets left and right Tuesday ahead of Wednesday night's drawing, potentially creating the next billionaire, well, multi-millionaire after taxes.

The second-largest prize in history surprisingly has a lot of people feeling charitable.

"I think it's wonderful that somebody could win it, but I think they should do something good for other people with it," said one woman at Benny's Car Wash.

"I don't know. I'd probably donate some and then put some in savings I guess," said another.

"Hopefully [give] half to charity, and pay off my son's bills, and travel some," echoed a middle-aged man.

Turns out, even if you don't win, you're doing good for other people every time you buy a ticket.

The Louisiana Lottery donates about 35 percent of ticket sales to the state treasury every year.

Last year, that amount was nearly $200 million.

Since 2004, the state constitution has earmarked a portion of the funds to the Minimum Foundation Program which funds K-12 public education in Louisiana.

Also, the first half a million in proceeds goes to the Louisiana Department of Health to fund problem gambling programs.

