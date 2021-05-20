How Skip Bertman built a championship program at LSU

BATON ROUGE- Legendary LSU baseball coach Skip Bertman loves a good story.

The 82-year-old loves to hear him and loves to tell him. Although we all know Skip as the five time national championship winning coach, his story starts much more humbly down in Miami, where he was a high school coach and an assistant coach for the hurricanes.

"Skip, as a assistant coach, was unbelievably intense, and it was very clear that we had to win the games," said Bertman's lifelong assistant coach Dan Canevari. "He was very tough, very demanding, but very, very fair."

As Skip transitioned to LSU in 1983 it was that tough but fair approach, as well as a well placed story that helped turn around this trouble program.

