Houston oil company faces nearly $10 million fine for 2023 oil spill off Louisiana coast

WASHINGTON — A Houston-based oil company is facing what the Trump administration says is the largest civil fine ever for a 2023 oil spill off the Louisiana coast.

The U.S. Department of Transportation announced Monday that the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration notified Panther Operating Co. on Dec. 31 of a proposed $9.62 million fine for the oil spill that released 1.1 million gallons of crude oil into the Gulf in November 2023.

The PHMSA said that in an investigation into the incident, it found multiple violations of its hazardous liquid pipeline safety regulations. According to the PHMSA, these violations led to the failure of Panther's Main Pass Oil Gathering pipeline system.

“Safety drives everything we do,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy. “We are sending a clear signal: when companies fail to abide by the rules, we won’t hesitate to act decisively. We’ll continue to enforce the law to ensure the safety and efficiency of our energy infrastructure.”

Panther Operating Co., a subsidiary of Third Coast Infrastructure, has 30 days to respond to the notice.