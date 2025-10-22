House on Highland Road was scene of shooting and Saturday house fire

BATON ROUGE - Twice in three months, a house on Highland Road has been draped in yellow caution tape after a 67-year-old man was previously shot on the front porch, and then Saturday when the house caught fire.

The house is located at the corner of East Buchanan Street and Highland Road, and the Baton Rouge Fire Department says the house was vacant and became engulfed in flames around 7:00 a.m.

Squatters had apparently occupied the house, but the home's gas and electricity were not connected at the time of the fire.

"I went out there and saw the damage to the home," District Attorney Hillar Moore said. "It seems to be intentionally set for whatever reason."

The fire department says the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Pam Jones and Frances Howard spoke to WBRZ at the end of July after their family member, Michael Anderson, was shot on the front porch.

"It's just been horrific," Jones said.

The house where Anderson was killed is across the street from A.M. Food Mart. In five years, the Baton Rouge Police Department has responded to more than 250 incidents, including murders, with BRPD's Second District precinct is 500 feet away.

"This affects a lot of people's lives," Moore said.

That's why Moore is trying to get the business declared as a nuisance, which could close it for up to five years or come to some kind of resolution, but a decision like that is ultimately up to a judge.

Police have not announced any arrests in Anderson's death, and the District Attorney's Office is awaiting a trial date for the lawsuit.