House fire displaces Central family

CENTRAL - A family in Central was displaced Saturday after their home caught on fire.

According to the Central Fire Department, a person called first responders around 5 p.m. because a house on Lansdowne Road was on fire.

With the help of other crews from East Baton Rouge Parish, the firefighters managed to get the flames under control.

No injuries were reported and the Red Cross was called to help the displaced family. No information about how the fire started was immediately available.