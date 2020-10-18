House engulfed in flames displaces family of 9

CENTRAL - A blazing house fire left a family of nine without a home on Sunday.

Around noon the Central Fire Department, responded to a house fire at 10126 Cloudland Ave located near Central High School.

When fire crews arrived on scene, they could see the residence covered in flames and heavy smoke.

According to officials, the two adults were sleeping during the incident. Seven kids were also in the house and alerted both adults of the fire.

The house is a total loss and Red Cross was on the scene to assist the family.

The cause of the fire is unknown and is currently under investigation.