House catches fire after driver pulled smoking car along side of home

1 hour 29 minutes 23 seconds ago Tuesday, March 08 2022 Mar 8, 2022 March 08, 2022 7:57 PM March 08, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - A home caught on fire Tuesday evening after a driver pulled their smoking car next to the house and tried to put the flames out with a water hose. 

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, one person was in the Charles Street home when it caught on fire shortly after 6 p.m. and was able to make it out safely. 

The home was not deemed a total loss, but The Red Cross was called to assist displaced residents. 

