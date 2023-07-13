92°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Houma man, minor arrested in rape investigation; police looking for third suspect

2 hours 32 minutes 9 seconds ago Thursday, July 13 2023 Jul 13, 2023 July 13, 2023 4:36 PM July 13, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Adrian Hancock Sr. (via Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office)

TERREBONNE PARISH - Deputies arrested a juvenile and a 40-year-old Houma man linked to two rape cases involving victims under the age of 10.

According to the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies were first tipped off about the accusations Tuesday and met with the family of two separate victims, who were less than 10 years old when the crimes occurred. Investigators believe the assaults happened over the span of several years at the home of 40-year-old Adrian Brian Hancock Sr.

Hancock was booked as a principal to first-degree rape and for indecent behavior with a juvenile. Additionally, a male juvenile suspect who is a juvenile was booked for first-degree rape.

Hancock Sr. was released on a $100,000 bond, but the minor is being held without bond.

Trending News

Deputies are also looking for a third suspect but did not release that person's identity.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days