Houma man, minor arrested in rape investigation; police looking for third suspect

Adrian Hancock Sr. (via Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office)

TERREBONNE PARISH - Deputies arrested a juvenile and a 40-year-old Houma man linked to two rape cases involving victims under the age of 10.

According to the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies were first tipped off about the accusations Tuesday and met with the family of two separate victims, who were less than 10 years old when the crimes occurred. Investigators believe the assaults happened over the span of several years at the home of 40-year-old Adrian Brian Hancock Sr.

Hancock was booked as a principal to first-degree rape and for indecent behavior with a juvenile. Additionally, a male juvenile suspect who is a juvenile was booked for first-degree rape.

Hancock Sr. was released on a $100,000 bond, but the minor is being held without bond.

Deputies are also looking for a third suspect but did not release that person's identity.