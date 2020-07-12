Hot with low rain chances into the new week

** A HEAT ADVISORY HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR MONDAY 10 AM THROUGH 8 PM **

Tonight and Tomorrow: Tonight, expect mostly clear skies overnight with lows in the upper 70s. Monday, we'll see mostly sunny skies through out the day. Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible during the afternoon hours, but the majority of us will be dry.

Looking Ahead: The hot and humid pattern will continue through at least Wednesday. By then, the ridge of high pressure that has been dominating our weather, will begin to break down. This will allow for slightly better rain chances come Thursday and Friday, which will also bring some brief relief from the heat.

-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton

