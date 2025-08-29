Latest Weather Blog
Hot temperatures and inflation hurting Louisiana wallets
BATON ROUGE - It's a typical sight in Louisiana to see people snacking on snoballs during a hot day, but the heat may soon be burning a bigger hole in residents wallets.
“It's the Louisiana way to cool down on a day like this,” one customer said after taking a sip.
Many people and their pups made their way to Sno-man's Snoballs to cool off from temperatures Monday.
“This has been the busiest year I've seen," Sno-man's employee Kailyn Grouchy said. "We're used to having a line to the street at some points, and we have regulars that will come everyday."
But it's going to cost you a little more to stay cool today than it did in 2019.
According to Grouchy, a small costs $2.75, fifty cents more than the cost in 2019 and a 22% increase in only three years.
Air conditioner repairs also have more demand over the summer.
“When it's warm outside, we work on air conditioners. When it's hot outside, we work on air conditioners everyday,” explained Ronnie Frioux with Tri Care.
A car's AC unit can cost anywhere from $500 to $3,000.
“Everything's going up: price of parts go up, price of fuel goes up, oil products go up, so everything is feeling the hit of inflation,” he explained.
Car air conditioning isn't the only thing this heat can affect.
“Heat brings on problems with coolant, cars overheating, batteries go bad, tires feel a lot more strain when it's hot,” he said.
So whether it's quarters or a couple hundred dollars, it's going to cost a little more to stay cool this summer.
