1,052 new COVID cases in La. Wednesday - Almost half are from before Sept. 16

WEDNESDAY: There were 1,052 new coronavirus cases in Louisiana reported Wednesday as the state also reported 23,032 new tests were conducted. Of the new cases, 406 were from positive cases backlogged and collected before September 16.

Hospitalizations were down Wednesday to 552; Ventilator use increased by 7 patients to 78.

There were nine new deaths reported Wednesday for a total of 5,411 since March.

TUESDAY: The state reported 506 new cases, a total of 169,044 since March. There were 6 additional deaths Tuesday for a total of 5,402.

Hospitalizations were up to 567, and ventilator use remained at 71.

The below map is provided by the state and is updated at noon Sunday-Friday; Cases released by hospitals or local governments during the day are not reported in the map until the next reporting deadline.

The tabs at the bottom of the map can be used to navigate limited information about the patients, including age groups.

Cumulative case counts by parish, as of Wednesday (10/7):

Ascension: 3,826 cases / 98 deaths

Assumption: 772 cases / 24 deaths

East Baton Rouge: 15,332 cases / 444 deaths

East Feliciana: 1,751 cases / 72 deaths

Iberville: 1,419 cases / 58 deaths

Livingston: 3,870 cases / 76 deaths

Pointe Coupee: 1,073 cases / 40 deaths

St. Helena: 422 cases / 4 death

St. James: 812 cases / 40 deaths

Tangipahoa: 4,568 cases / 120 deaths

West Baton Rouge: 920 cases / 42 deaths

West Feliciana: 740 cases / 25 deaths

The state has launched a hotline to answer the public's questions about the virus. Anyone looking to use the service can dial 2-1-1 to be connected to the network. Written answers can be answered online at www.la211help.org.

Click here for more information from the CDC and LDH