Homeowners rush to rescue yards after last week's freeze

BATON ROUGE - The weekend warm up brings with it an extensive to-do list for many homeowners who still need to clean up their yard after last week's cold snap.

Despite how hopeless many yards across town may look now, landscapers say there's still a chance your plants could bounce back, and the last thing you want to do is get rid of those brown plants too soon.

"The ice just froze everything. It killed a lot of plants, and I'm here restocking," Emily Carroll said.

At Louisiana Nursery, customers were getting ready for a weekend in the sun. It's a chance for their yards to begin a rebirth of sorts.

"A lot of my neighbors had quite a bit of damage. Limbs were falling. Mostly my plants are small ornamental plants and things like that," Carroll said.

Mitch Mayes owns the nursery. He's confident things will come back to life.

"We went from 20 degrees to 80 degrees in a few days. We're bringing in tons of plants to get ready. Business in the last few days is picking up, so I assume business over the next week is going to be crazy," he said.

Mayes said there's still hope for many plants.

"To determine if your plants are alive or not, you look from the top down. On woody stem plants you can scratch the bark and see where it goes from brown, grey, to a nice lime green. That means you have living tissue," Mayes said.

If you can't quite tell if one your plants survived the ice storm, landscapers say you should wait a few weeks before tossing anything.