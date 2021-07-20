75°
Homeowner killed after confronting teen who climbed through upstairs window to see daughter

Monday, July 19 2021
By: WBRZ Staff

ZACHARY - Police said a father was shot and killed after he confronted a teenager who snuck into his home to see his daughter Sunday morning. 

Police Chief David McDavid said the shooting happened around 8 a.m. at a house on Hayfield Drive. Police initially described the incident as a reported break-in but said Monday, the teenage suspect was there to see an underage girl.

Dezmon Hamilton, 34, the girl's father and homeowner, died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the coroner's office. The suspect, identified by police as 17-year-old Nicholas Mcquirter, was also wounded in the encounter and taken to a hospital.

McDavid said officers believe the teen climbed a ladder and entered the home through a second-story window. A confrontation unfolded after Hamilton found Mcquirter in his home.  The two shot one another during the encounter, according to police.

McDavid said Monday, the suspect was at the home to see the victim's 14-year-old daughter.

Both were armed, police said, and it's still unclear who fired the first shot.

The teen will be booked on charges of second-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon, and illegal possession of a stolen firearm. 

