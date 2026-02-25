Jury finds man guilty of home invasion where he attempted to rape woman

PORT ALLEN - A jury found a man guilty of a home invasion where he attempted to rape a woman whose house he broke into, according to West Baton Rouge District Attorney Tony Clayton.

Washington, 42, was found guilty of home invasion and attempted possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Officials say on Sept. 30, 2022, Washington entered the victim's home without her permission and began to push her through the house toward her bedroom, where she believed she'd be raped.

After the victim told Washington to let her go and threatened to shoot him, she shot him in the abdomen and ran to a neighbor's home.

Washington was previously convicted of attempted possession with intent to distribute cocaine. Additionally, he was previously accused of home invasion and battery in St. Landry and, according to prosecutors, forced a victim to perform oral sex on him in East Baton Rouge Parish.

Washington's sentence is set for May 14.