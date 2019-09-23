Latest Weather Blog
Homeless man reunites with missing dog in heartwarming video
MEMPHIS, TN - Emotional video of a homeless man's reunion with his dog is making rounds on the Internet, and it's not hard to see why.
Memphis Animal Services posted the story on their Facebook page earlier this month, explaining that Anthony—a homeless artist—woke up one morning to find his dog, Bobo, had gone missing.
"He doesn’t have a place to live, and he doesn’t always have food to eat. But he has a best friend, a sweet dog named Bobo. And he always makes sure Bobo has enough to eat," the shelter wrote.
Desperate to find Bobo, Anthony made signs to place around town. The shelter says a dog matching Bobo's description was brought into the shelter, and an employee recognized the dog from the homemade signs and called the number, which belonged to one of Anthony's friends.
"Anthony’s friend gave him a ride to the shelter within minutes to see Bobo again."
Check out the tear-jerking video to see their reunion.
If you'd like to donate towards Bobo's continued medical care, contact Utopia Animal Hospital at (901) 746-8758.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Station lifeblood, WBRZ chief engineer Clyde Pierce, has died
-
MovEBR project priority list still being finalized
-
Homeless man reunites with missing dog in heartwarming video
-
Friends create GoFundMe for Zachary man that drowned while attempting elaborate marriage...
-
African American museum back open to honor BR icon's legacy
Sports Video
-
Southern Center Jaylon Brinson excited to play in front of home town
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2019: Week 1- Isaiah Jones
-
Coach O Postgame after Lsu defeats Texas 45-38
-
Hunter Register leads Southern's offense despite loss to McNeese
-
Taylor Bannister's journey to becoming a LSU Volleyball Superstar