Homeless man reunites with missing dog in heartwarming video

MEMPHIS, TN - Emotional video of a homeless man's reunion with his dog is making rounds on the Internet, and it's not hard to see why.

Memphis Animal Services posted the story on their Facebook page earlier this month, explaining that Anthony—a homeless artist—woke up one morning to find his dog, Bobo, had gone missing.

"He doesn’t have a place to live, and he doesn’t always have food to eat. But he has a best friend, a sweet dog named Bobo. And he always makes sure Bobo has enough to eat," the shelter wrote.

Desperate to find Bobo, Anthony made signs to place around town. The shelter says a dog matching Bobo's description was brought into the shelter, and an employee recognized the dog from the homemade signs and called the number, which belonged to one of Anthony's friends.

"Anthony’s friend gave him a ride to the shelter within minutes to see Bobo again."

Check out the tear-jerking video to see their reunion.

If you'd like to donate towards Bobo's continued medical care, contact Utopia Animal Hospital at (901) 746-8758.