Homeless man arrested after going on crime spree in EBR

BATON ROUGE - A homeless man was arrested Wednesday evening after going on a crime spree in East Baton Rouge.

The suspect, identified as Dannell Barabin, 28, first caught the attention of police around noon on Wednesday when a woman reported him for sexual battery.

An affidavit states police were dispatched to a home on Terrace Ave. where a victim stated Barabin ran up to her, forced his tongue into her mouth, and proceeded to grab her chest and genitals.

The victim ran into her home and he chased after her. She armed herself with a weapon and fled outside of her residence away from the suspect.

When police arrived, the victim described her attacker as a black male with a short afro, short beard, missing teeth and wearing a blue shirt draped around his neck.

Later on that day around 5 p.m. Barabin was seen stealing a wallet out of someone's car on a video surveillance camera near Government St.

Police say Barabin matched the description given by a victim earlier that afternoon, and placed him in handcuffs. Once inside the unit, police found the wallet in Barabin's back pocket and he was taken into custody.

A 6-person photographic lineup was presented to the victim he allegedly groped. The victim positively identified Barabin as the perpetrator.

Barabin was charged with simple burglary, home invasion, and sexual battery.