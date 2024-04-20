Homecoming ceremony for LSU gymnastics team set for Sunday afternoon

BATON ROUGE - The 2024 NCAA Gymnastics champions will be headed back to Baton Rouge on Sunday and fans can greet the Tigers when they arrive.

The team is holding a reception at the LSU Gymnastics Training Facility and Championship Plaza on Sunday at 12:30 p.m. No more details were provided.

A parade to celebrate the Tigers will be Wednesday.