Home flooded in August struck by lightning and burned Tuesday

DENHAM SPRINGS – A family working to rebuild their life now has another disaster to deal with after their home was struck by lightning and caught on fire Tuesday.

Firefighters had to do CPR on one of the family's dogs. The pet survived.

Fire crews were dispatched to the 30000 block of Thunderbird Place around 3 p.m. Tuesday to a report of a house on fire following a lightning strike. WBRZ's weather data showed as many as two lightning strikes in and around the neighborhood north of downtown and on the east side of Range.

When dispatched, firefighters were told flames had already started shooting from the roof of the home.

The family told WBRZ reporter Brett Buffington, they were in the process of renovating their home following the August flood.

