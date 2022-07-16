Home burnt to ground after early morning fire in Denham Springs

DENHAM SPRINGS - Crews worked to fight a massive house fire in Livingston Parish early Saturday morning.

Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 4 responded to the blaze around 6:54 a.m. Saturday on Vincent Acres Circle in Denham Springs.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy flames coming from the roof of the single-family home. No one was inside at the time of the fire.

Photos from the scene show the house burnt to the ground with smoke still billowing from a warped roof.

Livingston Parish Fire Districts 4, 7 and 8 worked with firefighters from St. Amant, Fifth Ward, Seventh District and Galvez Lake Volunteer Fire Departments to extinguish the blaze.

One firefighter was treated for heat exhaustion at the scene. Another was transported to a hospital for injuries and is now in good condition, fire officials say.

Crews were still on scene as of 11 a.m. Saturday. Investigators are working to determine what sparked the flames.