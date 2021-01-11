Home burglary reports spike in Southdowns neighborhood

BATON ROUGE - Residents in Southdowns off Perkins Road says their part of town is usually quiet, but there's been a spike in home burglaries since the end of last year. Some of the crimes have similarities.

Amy Fine was at work when someone broke into her home in early March, smashing the back door and took her belongings. Among the items taken were a television, a Playstation, games and DVD's.

"I guess the stuff doesn't matter, that's replaceable," Fine said. "They took my peace of mind."

Fine says she felt so violated, she got a dog. A rescue named Odin, who adds a layer of protection to her home while she's away.

According to OpenDataBR, 24 Southdowns buildings have been burglarized in 2016, compared to the 18 this time last year. Near the end of last year, 41 Southdowns buildings were burglarized.

Renters, a few blocks from Fine say a similar situation happened to them. Their door was kicked in, drawers open and items looked through. A television, games and DVD's swiped from the home while other valuables were left behind. Roommates say the place was possibly cased out.

"Seems like it's someone who has local knowledge of comings and goings," said Jeff Obelcz.

Southdowns does take safety precautions. The Southside Civic Association says it has supplemental police patrols that are paid for with a voluntary contribution. More information on how you can join the association, is on its website.