Holiday service schedule for curbside garbage, recycling, and Christmas tree repurposing

East Baton Rouge Parish - Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome announced an amended garbage and recycling service schedule for the holiday season.

There will be no curbside garbage and recycling services on Christmas Day; all services will resume on residents' next regular scheduled collection day.

While the North Landfill will be closed for Christmas Day, landfill hours will be extended until 5 p.m. on Saturday Dec. 28 to accommodate the Christmas Day closure.

Due to the large amount of trash expected after the holidays, Thursday collection may extend into Friday.

Residents are asked to leave full carts at the curb if not collected by the end of the day on Thursday.

Garbage and recycling services will remain active on Christmas Eve and New Year's Day and the North Landfill will also remain open on New Year's Day.

Christmas tree drop-off sites can be found at:

Independence Park- lot off Lobdell

Highland Road Park- 19029 Highland Road

Memorial Stadium- lot near Scenic and Foss

Flannery Road Park- 802 South Flannery

LSU Skip Bertman Drive- across from Vet School

East Baton Rouge Parish (excluding Baker and Zachary) residents who have trees to be repurposed should place their trees at the curb, where they will be picked up during their normally scheduled once a week yard waste collection day. The trees should be undecorated and three feet from garbage cans and unbundled trash.

Trees with decorations will be picked up as trash and not repurposed.