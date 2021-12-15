Latest Weather Blog
Holiday hours for area COVID-19 monoclonal antibody treatment sites
The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) issued a notice Tuesday that details holiday hours for its community-based monoclonal antibody (mAb) treatment sites.
The hours are listed below.
Christmas Closures
*The following sites will close on December 24 and will reopen at 7 a.m. on December 27:
-Baton Rouge: Baton Rouge General Mid-City
-Clinton: Clinton Alternative Learning Center
-Acadiana: Rayne Civic Center
*The following sites will be closed on December 24 and will reopen at 7 a.m. on December 26:
-Westwego: Segnette Field; south of John Alario Event Center
-Houma: Houma Municipal Community Center
-Thibodaux: Big Lots (closes permanently on December 23)
-Natchitoches: Troy Mayeaux Ball Field parking lot (within East -Natchitoches Recreation Complex)
-Shreveport: Sci-port Discovery Center Mobile Unit
-Amite: Florida Parishes Arena
New Year’s Closures
For the New Year’s holiday, all sites will close at 2 p.m. on December 30 and reopen at 7 a.m. on January 2.
In addition to providing the above holiday schedule, LDH announced that two sites will permanently close: Lafayette’s Blackham Coliseum will end operations on December 15 and the site at Big Lots in Thibodaux will do so on December 30.
All other monoclonal antibody treatment sites are typically open 7 days a week from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
