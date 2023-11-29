Holiday Express on schedule to arrive in Gonzales Thursday; road closures announced

GONZALES - The CPKC Holiday Express -- a festive freight train that provides Santa Claus with alternative transportation each Christmas season -- is on its way to Ascension Parish.

The six-car train got underway on its tour of the American South this week and is in LaPlace on Wednesday.

As announced in October, it will stop in Gonzales at 4 p.m. Thursday for tours and viewing.

Those attending are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items to donate to our local food pantry.

The illuminated engine and railcars are operated by CPKC railways -- one of two several such trains on tour in North America in the runup to Christmas.

The Ascension parish stop will happen on E. Ascension at E. Railroad (behind Raisin Canes and across from Country Kitchen).

The City of Gonzales Police Department announced the following road closures related to the event:

E. Ascension at E. Roosevelt

E. Ascension at E. Railroad

N. Bullion at E. Railroad

N. Bullion at E. Ascension.