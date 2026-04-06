Hitting the snooze button could be robbing you of good sleep

BATON ROUGE - Setting multiple alarms before you actually have to get up might feel like it helps ease you into the morning, but experts say it could be hurting your sleep in the long run.

“ Oftentimes, within the sleep field, sleep scientists and physicians will criticize snoozing because you'r e decreasing the amount of rapid eye movement, or REM , sleep that you're going to be getting. We spend more of our time during the latter part of sleep in REM sleep, or we call it dream sleep, and REM is a really crucial stage for brain health, memory consolidation and processing emotions, ” explained Dr. Michelle Drerup, a behavioral sleep medicine specialist with the Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Drerup says that since much of our REM sleep happens in the early morning hours of ou r sleep period, it ’ s best to avoid chronic snoozing so you don ’ t interrupt it.

When it comes to an alarm, it ’ s best to set it for the time you actually need to get out of bed. Since that ’ s easier said than done, Dr. Drerup recommends putting your alarm acr oss the room. Getting yourself moving when you first wake up can help with the urge to keep hitting snooze.

If you ’ re still struggling to get out of bed every morning, you may simply not be getting enough sleep or have an underlying sleep disorder.