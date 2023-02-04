Hit the brakes y'all, don't stall

Rounds of showers and storms had area rain coverage around 80 percent yesterday, verifying the forecast. Rain fell heavily during the afternoon hours and street flooding was reported around the region. Pictures and video captured many drivers risking it, attempting to drive through ponded water and stalling out. Please note that while the water may not appear fast moving or life-threatening, a simple stall out can be very costly. So while you may ignore “turn around don’t drown,” try to remember “hit the brakes y’all, don’t stall.”

Today and Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms are again anticipated on Wednesday. Frequent lightning and downpours continue to be the main concerns with street flooding possible if heavy rain falls over areas that are already saturated. Some locations received upwards of 2” on Tuesday and similar amounts may be noticed once again today. Unlike previous days, much of the action will occur early. Forecast area rain coverage will be on the order of 70 percent. Showers and thunderstorms will begin to taper this afternoon and especially into the evening. A bit of sun may even break through the clouds. Early rain will likely limit highs to the upper 80s. Nighttime will bring partly cloudy skies, light winds and lows in the mid 70s.

Up Next: Thursday and Friday return the region to a pattern more typical of Late July. Days will be partly sunny early with isolated showers and thunderstorms developing during the afternoon hours. Fewer locations will receive rain when compared to earlier in the week. Highs will make it into the low 90s. Overnight lows will remain in the mid 70s. Similar weather will carry into the weekend. The tropics remain quiet.

THE SCIENCE:

Forecast Discussion: An inverted trough stretching from the Central Gulf of Mexico to the Louisiana Coast will begin to open up after today. As it holds though, scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected through Wednesday with a continued threat for downpours, frequent lightning and waterspouts over marine areas. Some negative vorticity advection may possible lead to the second half of Wednesday being a little drier than the first. By Thursday, the trough will open up to more of a wave or weakness in between two ridges. Still, enough instability will remain to promote at least isolated showers and thunderstorms each afternoon through Saturday. Temperatures will be very close to normal with highs in the low 90s and lows in the mid 70s. There are some signs that into Sunday and Monday upper level ridging will again build over the area which would drop rain daily rain coverage to 20 percent and below while raising afternoon highs by a degree or two. However, the ECMWF model is more aggressive with another trough in the Gulf of Mexico bulging north and such will be maintaining the mention of isolated showers and thunderstorms for now. As we near that timeframe, and confidence increases, adjustments will be made.

--Josh

For updates, stay connected with Meteorologist Josh Eachus:

Twitter: @Josh_Eachus

Google+: Josh Eachus

Facebook: Meteorologist Josh Eachus