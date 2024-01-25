Hit-and-run crash results in death of Baton Rouge man

ZACHARY - A two-vehicle crash on LA 64 near Tucker Road resulted in the death of a Baton Rouge man Wednesday night, according to Louisiana State Police.

According to police, Jeffery Variste, 65, of Baton Rouge, was driving east on LA 64 in a Chevrolet pickup truck when a 2012 Dodge pickup truck traveling west crossed the center of the roadway and hit Variste's truck head-on. The driver of the Dodge fled the scene on foot and wasn't located.

Variste suffered serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. A passenger of the Chevrolet suffered moderate injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The crash remains under investigation, and the state police asks that anyone with information regarding the crash contact Troop A at 225-754-8500.