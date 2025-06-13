History on display at Lock House grand re-opening

PLAQUEMINE - Taking shelter from the rain Friday morning was a large group of people witnessing the grand re-opening of the Plaquemine Lock State Historic Site. The project, directed by the Friends of the Lock, is a result of funding from the state, parish, city, and numerous donors.

The 18-month-long renovation included extensive repairs and the design and construction of new exhibits showcasing the crown jewel of Plaquemine. Over $1.1 million was raised for the project.

The Lock house is named after Gary J. Hebert, who is credited with saving the building from demolition in the 1970s. The publisher and editor got it put onto the National Registry of Historic Places and they could no longer tear it down.

The renovation project included significant repairs including fixing leaks and cracks to waterproof the building and making electrical, lighting, plumbing, and ADA-compliant upgrades.

Gary Hebert's daughter and Restoration Committee Chair Ellie Hebert has been leading the volunteer effort that helped restore the building to the "best shape it's been in about 40 years."

"It's a unique community and we're excited about revitalizing it and bringing rebirth," said Ellie Hebert.

The turnout from the city and parish is a testament to that. Many people in attendance on Friday had their own stories about family who worked for the lock and shared how they remember it as a major transportation route along Bayou Plaquemine.

Entry to the Lock House is free and open Tuesday through Saturday from nine a.m. until 4:30 p.m.