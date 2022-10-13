82°
Latest Weather Blog
Historic 'Catfish Town' property up for sale, on the market for $5M
BATON ROUGE - Two historic buildings in downtown Baton Rouge are now up for sale.
Two buildings making up "Catfish Town" and part of the Belle of Baton Rouge are on the market for $5 million, according to a real estate listing.
Catfish Town, a network of buildings on France Street downtown, was built in the 1980s as a shopping center, but it was sold off a few years later when it didn't prove profitable. It's since been converted into office spaces.
Trending News
The listing says with the Belle of Baton Rouge Casino's "ability to re-locate to land-based operations, this acquisition has the potential of a large, up-side investment potential."
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Man freed from mangled truck after crash on I-10; major delays heading...
-
Woodlawn High teacher faces termination after allegations of sexual abuse surface at...
-
Metro Council introduces Stormwater Utility Fee; scheduling six public hearings before vote
-
Rats destroyed belongs in storage unit, owner says he's not responsible
-
VIDEO: Man arrested days after deadly hit and run on Ben Hur...
Sports Video
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 6: Zae Teasett
-
Texas A&M Commerce beats #19 Southeastern on homecoming 31-28
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 4: Central's Glen Cage
-
Plaquemine's Jayden Rogers leading the Green Devils through music
-
Southeastern knocks off #4 Incarnate Word on Eli Sawyer game winning touchdown...