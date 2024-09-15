76°
Latest Weather Blog
Hillary Clinton says she won't run again despite Donald Trump's urging
Hillary Clinton said she will not run for president a third time, despite President Donald Trump urging her to do so.
ABC News reports that during a recent interview with a radio station in the U.K., when asked if she will run again Clinton said, "No, I'm not going to run again."
Clinton said her voice will "be magnified because I am not running."
The former United States Secretary of State and presidential candidate has said before she would not make a third presidential bid, but this latest rebuttal comes after Trump said he would like to run against her again.
Trending News
"Oh, I hope Hillary runs," Trump said during a news conference Monday afternoon. "Is she going to run? I hope. Hillary, please run again."
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Livingston Parish residents dealing with aftermath of Hurricane Francine
-
2 On Your Side: What to do after Francine
-
Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office rescues woman pinned under tree in Donaldsonville
-
'I'm just thanking God:' Woman details moments when tree fell on Prairieville...
-
Trees drop across Livingston Parish roads, homes; officials say don't go sightseeing...
Sports Video
-
Southern falls to Jackson State 15-33 in the 2024 Boombox Classic
-
Zachary falls to Acadiana in a 5A battle Saturday match up
-
LSU defeats South Carolina 36-33 after South Carolina misses game-tying field goal
-
Southern looks to end losing streak against Jackson State Saturday
-
Central dominates Denham Springs to win 75th Amite River Rivalry