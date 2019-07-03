82°
Highway named after former Governor Kathleen Babineaux Blanco
LAFAYETTE- Highway 90 is getting a new name in honor of the former Governor. The road will now be declared Kathleen Babineaux Blanco Highway.
According to KATC crews are installing new signs from Lafayette east to Raceland in Blanco's honor.
A ceremony was held to celebrate to the name change, Blanco was in attendance surrounded by her friends and family. She gave a brief speech about her term and office and her battle.
"I think that each of us will have challenges along the way and each challenge needs to be met openly and honestly," Blanco said. " It should be met with a good heart and take a good lesson when you go through it. make those lessons, part of your life."
Blanco is the states first and only female Governor.
