Highland Road near Lee shut down while Baton Rouge fire crews fight blaze

Friday, April 19 2024
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Police have shut down a portion of Highland Road east of Lee Drive so firefighters can fight a blaze.

The closure covers about a four-block stretch of Highland between Lee and the University Acres neighborhood. A part of a home on the south side of the street is on fire.

The fire was reported from the 5500 block of Highland.

