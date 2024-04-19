86°
Latest Weather Blog
Highland Road near Lee shut down while Baton Rouge fire crews fight blaze
BATON ROUGE - Police have shut down a portion of Highland Road east of Lee Drive so firefighters can fight a blaze.
The closure covers about a four-block stretch of Highland between Lee and the University Acres neighborhood. A part of a home on the south side of the street is on fire.
The fire was reported from the 5500 block of Highland.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Man arrested in first-degree rape, allegedly assaulted victim while wielding axe
-
LSU gym's Kiya Johnson returns home to Fort Worth for final match...
-
Collective effort creates a championship-caliber LSU gymnastics team
-
Constitutional convention looms for state lawmakers
-
Interstate sound wall burned from fire caused by homeless encampment