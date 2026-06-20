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Highland Road between Woodleigh Drive and Amiss Road blocked after crash
ST. GEORGE - A section of Highland Road is entirely blocked due to a crash, the St. George Fire Department said.
Officials said that Highland Road between Woodleigh Drive and Amiss Road is blocked around 4:05 p.m.
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No other information was immediately available.
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