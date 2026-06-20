Saturday PM Forecast: Moving into a much quieter pattern, heat dominates

Rain coverage will go way down in the coming days, with isolated storms remaining Sunday, and barley anything in the skies by Monday. Heat will become the main headline as heat index values near 108 degrees will be possible.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Although the bulk of the rain and storms have moved out, isolated action will remain in the overnight hours, especially around daybreak. Lows will reach down into the mid-70s. The best rain chances on Sunday will exist during the first half of day. Atmospheric moisture will be decreasing throughout the day, leading to not much action in the PM hours. Highs will reach into the lower 90s under partly sunny skies.





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Up Next: Monday and Tuesday look to be the driest days of the week, with only a 10% coverage each day. Highs will reach close to the mid-90s, and with high humidity in the forecast, more heat advisories are possible. Overall, rain will not be a major factor all week long. A few days will feature spotty to isolated storms, but that is about it. If you are planning to spend prolonged periods of time outdoors, make sure to drink plenty of water and wear sunscreen!

Tropics: No tropical cyclone formation is expected across the Atlantic Basin during the next seven days.

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– Balin

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