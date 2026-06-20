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Denham Springs celebrates Juneteenth with a community celebration and parade
DENHAM SPRINGS — Denham Springs held its Community Juneteenth Celebration and Parade on Saturday in celebration of the Juneteenth holiday.
The parade began at Denham Springs High School before traveling south on Range Avenue and ending on Florida Boulevard.
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Residents came out to enjoy the festivities as they caught goodies and supported the community.
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