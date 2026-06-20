Capitol Park Museum hosts Juneteenth Discovery Day

BATON ROUGE — The Capitol Park Museum hosted its Juneteenth Discovery Day on Saturday.

Guests celebrated the holiday by exploring the museum's galleries and taking part in a themed history and cultural scavenger hunt.

"For Juneteenth, I think it's very important for us to remember what the history of Juneteenth has been and how important it is in reminding citizens that we always have a mission to continue on the work of equality and making sure we don't make the same mistakes we have in the past," said Gerianne Pearsontodd, who works with the museum.

"There are activities and explanations for every age group of children, and even though I'm not a kid anymore, it's a lot of fun, and I always find something new, and it's always been such an educational process for me to come to Discovery Days."

Organizers hope the event will spark interest for kids to visit the museum.