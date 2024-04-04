Highland Observatory hosting solar eclipse watch party

BATON ROUGE - The Highland Observatory will be hosting a watch party on Monday for the last solar eclipse until 2044.

BREC is encouraging everyone to bring lawn chairs, and blankets to watch from the grassy area. The observatory opens at 10:30 a.m., safety instructions will be given at noon, and the best time for viewing will be 1:48 p.m..

"We'll have filtered telescopes out," said BREC member Cheryl Michelet. "If it's overcast and you can't see [the eclipse] too well, we will have three separate feeds from NASA showing the eclipse from different areas of the United States."

You can bring your own snacks and refreshments, but City Gelato will be onsite serving a cold treat for a hot day.