High-speed chase ends in Lafayette, armed driver wanted for felony in Texas

LAFAYETTE - A high-speed vehicle pursuit involving multiple law enforcement agencies on I-10 ended in Lafayette. The suspect is reportedly wanted for a felony in Texas, according to Louisiana State Police.

Authorities have identified the driver as 37-year-old Jason Hill of Texas City, Texas.

The chase was started by the Iberville Sheriff's Office, and State Police Troop A joined the pursuit once investigators were told the driver was heavily armed, according to State Police.

The driver, followed by a line of police vehicles on I-10 westbound in Iberville Parish, led the chase into Lafayette where State Police Troop I joined the pursuit.

State Police then threw down a spike strip in an attempt to stop the vehicle. Their attempt was successful, as the strip punctured two of the vehicle's tires, according to the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office.

The vehicle then came to a rolling stop. Hill was found dead in the vehicle.