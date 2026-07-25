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High-speed chase ends in Lafayette, armed driver wanted for felony in Texas
LAFAYETTE - A high-speed vehicle pursuit involving multiple law enforcement agencies on I-10 ended in Lafayette. The suspect is reportedly wanted for a felony in Texas, according to Louisiana State Police.
Authorities have identified the driver as 37-year-old Jason Hill of Texas City, Texas.
The chase was started by the Iberville Sheriff's Office, and State Police Troop A joined the pursuit once investigators were told the driver was heavily armed, according to State Police.
The driver, followed by a line of police vehicles on I-10 westbound in Iberville Parish, led the chase into Lafayette where State Police Troop I joined the pursuit.
State Police then threw down a spike strip in an attempt to stop the vehicle. Their attempt was successful, as the strip punctured two of the vehicle's tires, according to the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office.
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The vehicle then came to a rolling stop. Hill was found dead in the vehicle.
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