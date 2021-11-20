63°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

High School Football Playoffs Week 2 - Scores

2 hours 31 minutes 49 seconds ago Saturday, November 20 2021 Nov 20, 2021 November 20, 2021 4:26 PM November 20, 2021 in HS Sports
Source: Associated Press

LHSAA State Tournament

Quarterfinal

Trending News

Division I

Baton Rouge Catholic 42, St. Augustine 35

Brother Martin 45, C.E. Byrd 14

Jesuit 14, John Curtis Christian 13

Saint Paul's 20, Scotlandville 17, OT

Division II

E.D. White 21, Parkview Baptist 3

St. Thomas More 63, Liberty Magnet 35

University (Lab) 29, De La Salle 7

Vandebilt Catholic 31, Loyola College Prep 24

Division III

Lafayette Christian Academy 33, Ascension Episcopal 10

NDHS 42, St. Thomas Aquinas 7

Newman 37, Baton Rouge Episcopal 6

St. Charles Catholic 27, Dunham 0

Division IV

Calvary Baptist Academy 63, Sacred Heart 7

Ouachita Christian 42, Ascension Catholic 0

Southern Lab 39, Country Day 6

St. Frederick Catholic 31, Vermilion Catholic 7

Second Round

Class 1A

Basile 26, Delta Charter 14

Grand Lake 13, Oberlin 7

Haynesville 48, Lincoln Preparatory School 13

Homer 46, Lena Northwood 6

Logansport 50, Arcadia 0

Oak Grove 41, East Beauregard 14

West St. John 18, Slaughter 6

White Castle 41, LaSalle 40

Class 2A

Amite 35, Kinder 20

Avoyelles 30, Winnfield 21

Franklin 16, Loreauville 14

General Trass (Lake Providence) 40, Welsh 20

Jonesboro-Hodge 28, Mangham 18

Many 51, East Feliciana 22

North Caddo 58, DeQuincy 28

Rosepine 43, Red River 42, 2OT

Class 3A

Abbeville 28, Wossman 20

Church Point 35, Donaldsonville 0

Lutcher 54, Bogalusa 26

St. Martinville 62, Iota 28

Sterlington 51, Westlake 27

Union Parish 22, Jena 0

West Feliciana 35, Iowa 27

Class 4A

Belle Chasse 31, Huntington 28

Carver 40, Plaquemine 12

Cecilia 44, Lakeshore 37, 2OT

Easton 67, Opelousas 6

Karr 53, Eunice 7

Neville 19, Carencro 15

Shreveport Northwood 19, North DeSoto 9

Westgate 16, Leesville 7

Class 5A

Acadiana 56, St. Amant 23

Destrehan 29, Woodlawn (BR) 20

Ouachita Parish 20, Denham Springs 14

Parkway 30, Captain Shreve 23

Ponchatoula 50, Ehret 7

Ruston 56, Benton 16

West Monroe 49, Chalmette 7

Zachary 24, East Ascension 21

 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days