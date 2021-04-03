High school football player killed in O'Neal Lane shooting

BATON ROUGE - Deputies responded to a shooting that left one person dead and another injured Sunday afternoon.

The fatal shot was fired shortly before 4 p.m., inside of an apartment complex within the 3300 block of O'Neal Lane, near South Harrells Ferry Road.

Sources say one of the two males was pronounced dead when officials arrived on scene.

Authorities revealed that the fatally wounded victim was 17-year-old Terry Delaney, a Tara High School football player who'd recently signed with Southeastern University. He was set to graduate in May of 2020. People who knew Delaney instantly took to his Instagram page to post comments about his death.

This is a developing story. Details are limited at this time.

This marks the third shooting that occurred in Baton Rouge on Sunday.